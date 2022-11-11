Racist memorial to slaver to be replaced by Dorset church
A plaque commemorating the life of 18th century slave owner John Gordon is to be replaced with another stone bearing only his basic details.
The existing memorial at St Peter's Church in Dorchester uses a racist term and commends Gordon's part in the deadly quelling of a slave uprising.
Work to remove the stone, which has been covered for two years, is being funded by an anonymous donor.
The church said it had "no objection to a marker" for Gordon.
The memorial stone has remained partially covered for more than two years while permission was sought to remove it.
The chancellor of the Diocese of Salisbury granted permission for its removal in September.
Church warden Val Potter said local stonemasons and a specialist plasterer had been tasked to do the work which was awaiting final approval by church authorities.
She said: "We had no objection to a marker for him, but the explicit actions praised on his memorial were what was unacceptable in a church saying that all are equally loved and valued by God."
The church took steps to remove the stone after calls from anti-racism campaigners. It will be stored in Dorset Museum.
The plaque was installed in the church after the 18th Century slaver died in Dorchester in 1744, aged 46, during a visit to England - he was Scottish by birth.
It hails his "bravery" and "humanity" for his "instrumental" part in quelling the 1760 uprising.
Up to 500 slaves were killed across Jamaica as colonial forces sought to put down the revolt.
