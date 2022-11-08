Flood warning issued for stretch of Weymouth beach

A flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) due to a higher than normal tide at Preston Beach

People in Weymouth have been warned to prepare for flooding.

A flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for the Preston Beach Road and the Sea Life Centre areas at the town.

The EA has urged people to stay away from "beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous".

It said its advice for the Lodmoor area was expected to be updated by midday on Tuesday.

Issuing the warning - the EA said water levels would be "higher than normal due to a spring tide, a tidal surge, strong winds and large waves".

Elsewhere a driver has been rescued by fire crews after the car they were travelling in became trapped in a ford near Sherborne.

Fire crews said the car was washed down Wriggle River after trying to cross the ford

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the car was "washed down the river whilst trying to cross the ford at Deep Ford Lane in Chetnol".

The service has warned that drivers should not drive through the lane.

