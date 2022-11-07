Sandbanks Ferry: Weather delays departure for refit
- Published
Work to refit a chain ferry has been held up due to stormy weather making it unsafe to tow the vessel.
The Sandbanks ferry had been set to leave its base in Poole on 31 October for a major refit in Falmouth.
Operators said "this will no doubt impact" the return of the ferry which had been expected to be out of action for four weeks.
The ferry connects Sandbanks with Studland and saves motorists from a 25-mile (40km) journey by road.
The Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company said tug boat operators had "deemed it unsafe to tow the vessel" due to the recent weather and sea conditions.
The firm said: "We now have to wait for a suitable weather window to allow a safe tow to Falmouth.
"We are in constant contact with the tow company so that we can leave at the first available opportunity.
"This will no doubt impact our return, however the company doing the refit in Falmouth have committed to working weekends and overtime to speed up the work required."
It had been expected to be back in service in early December.
The Bournemouth-Swanage Motor Road and Ferry Company said an exact date would be announced closer to the time and be dependent on the weather.
The ferry, brought into service in 1994, takes about four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay.
