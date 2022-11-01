Damage to sunken WW2 tank in Studland Bay probed by police
Damage to a historically significant tank that sank during World War Two has prompted a police investigation.
The previously well-preserved amphibious Valentine tank was one of seven to sink at Studland Bay, off the coast of Purbeck in Dorset, during a D-Day training exercise in April 1944.
But divers recently found the tank's turret had become detached and described "significant damage" to the military vehicle's body.
Police have appealed for information.
The floating tanks, as they were known, were being tested as part of an exercise called Operation Smash six weeks before D-Day when they sunk, resulting in the deaths of six men.
Experts have described the tank as "unique" and "like a time capsule".
Divers from the Isle of Purbeck Sub-Aqua Club's regularly visit the tank site, which was marked out using buoys by Historic England to protect the area.
Club chairman Nick Reed said one of the turrets of the tank had been intact until recently.
"I'm quite upset about it, I've actually met one of the survivors of the exercise," he said. "It was an important part of our history."
Prof David Parham, a maritime archaeologist at Bournemouth University, said: "We'd heard a rumour that one of the turrets had been knocked off one of the most complete Valentine tanks in Poole Bay.
"We put two divers into the water and they came back and reported that the turret was lying to the side of the tank and that there'd been significant damage to the body."
Prof Parham said the internal components of the tank had been exposed, meaning that precious artefacts inside were now vulnerable to further damage.
He added: "We know from the 1980s when a number of the tanks were blown up in ordnance disposal exercises by the Navy that within them are the personal possessions and the equipment of the crew.
"There are no other tanks that we are aware of that are still equipped as if they were invading Normandy in June 1944."
A Dorset Police spokesperson confirmed it had received reports of the damage and that its marine engagement team was carrying out inquiries to establish what had happened.
It said it believed the damage had occurred between 24 and 28 September.
A Historic England spokesperson added: "We are working with Dorset Police and other partner agencies to investigate the circumstances and obtain evidence, as well as putting measures in place to prevent any further damage."
