Dorset: Warm space network takes shape for winter
A network of warm hubs across the county is being made available for the public over the winter months.
Dorset and BCP councils, along with various community organisations and churches have brought together a number of locations for people to gather to stay warm.
The BBC has collated this list of publicly available spaces. If you know of another venue or organisation which is operating a warm space, email the details to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk for inclusion.
The venues are arranged via council area and then type of venue. Scroll down to find your nearest location. Inclusion on this list does not constitute an endorsement by the BBC.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
Churches
- St Thomas' Church in Bournemouth
- Hope Community Church in Bournemouth
- Winton Christadelphian Church in Bournemouth
- Christchurch Baptist Church
- Bournemouth Community Church
- Gatehouse at Gateway Church in Poole
Cafés
- The Welcome Inn Cafe at Bournemouth Methodist Church
- Jubilatte Cafe in Southbourne
Community Hubs and Organisations
- Christchurch Christian Centre
- Faithworks Wessex in Bournemouth
Leisure Centres
Town and village halls in:
- Corfe Mullen
- Herston
- Shroton
- Leigh
- Wool
- Cheap Street Church Hall in Sherborne
- St Leonards
Churches
- St Michael & All Angels in Verwood
- Anglican Church in Gillingham
- St Georges in Langton
- Swanage United Reformed Church
- Emmanuel Baptist Church in Swanage
- St Mary's Church in Shroton
- St Aldhelm's Church in Weymouth
- St Ann's Church in Weymouth
- Catholic Parish of Our Lady Star of the Sea in Weymouth
- St Paul's Parish Church in Weymouth
- St Joseph's Church in Weymouth
- Chapel in the Garden in Bridport
- Sherborne Abbey
- United Church Dorchester
- The Storehouse Church in Dorchester
- Dorchester Baptist Church
- Canford Magna Parish Church
- Dorchester Community Church
- Wimborne Minster
- Wimborne Baptist Church
- St Mary's Church in Ferndown
- Gillingham Community Church
- Pinehurst Community Church
Cafés
- Coffee Pot Cafe at All Saints in Swanage
- T-Pot at Rectory Classroom at Church Hill in Swanage
- Place of Welcome at 103 High Street in Swanage
- Not Just Sundaes Community and Cafe & Wareham's Church Family
- The Hub Cafe at Christ Church Creekmoor
- Fish 'n' Fritz in Weymouth (every Thursday between 09:00 and 11:00 BST and they will serve free tea and toast).
Community Organisations
- Swanage and Purbeck Development Trust Hub
- Friends of Stour Connect in Sturminster Newton
- Bridport Youth and Community Centre
- Okeford Fitzpaine Village Community Group
- Dorset Carers Hub in Dorchester
- The Salvation Army in Weymouth
- The Allendale Community Centre
Councils
- Portland Town Councils is trialling a scheme at its office complex starting 2nd November, one day a week while St Leonards and St Ives Parish Council and Verwood Town Council have opened a warm space in their buildings.
Leisure Centres
- Blandford Leisure Centre is running space as a warm hub.
Libraries
- Gillingham
- Ringwood
- Swanage
- Langton Village Hall
- Dorset Council have been working with Help and Kindness to map warm spaces across the region and they have now launched their page which they will be expanding.
