Bournemouth: Four men sought after woman raped
A woman was raped after four men approached her on a residential street in Bournemouth.
She was attacked in Wootton Gardens on Sunday shortly after 03:00 GMT, Dorset Police said.
Her attackers, who were described as having black beards and all wearing black clothes, were not known to her.
The woman, aged in her 20s, is being supported by specially-trained officers.
The road remains cordoned off as investigators remain at the scene.
Det Insp Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: "This incident will understandably cause concern for the community.
"There will be an increased police presence in the town centre as enquiries continue and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns."
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage are being urged to contact police.
