Dorchester: Six-year-old girl airlifted after crash
- Published
A six-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after a car crash.
Police officers were called to the A37 at Holywell Cross in Dorset at about 20:00 BST on Saturday when a Ford Focus and Mercedes collided.
The driver of the Ford, who sustained serious injuries, and two passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to hospital by road.
A third passenger in the Ford was the six-year-old who was airlifted in a serious condition.
The occupants of the Mercedes were uninjured.
The road near Dorchester was closed to allow emergency services to treat the injured people. Police are carrying out an investigation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.