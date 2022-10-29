Police want help to identify man found in Weymouth
- Published
An appeal has been launched by police trying to identify a man who has been unable to tell them who he is or where he is from.
The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent.
He is about 50 years old, 5ft 9in (175cm), slim and has a brown beard.
When he was found, he was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with no visor, a black shirt, black leather jacket, black trousers and brown boots.
PC Richard Symonds, of Dorset Police, said: "Since he was found, the man has been in the safe care of the health service.
"Unfortunately, he has not been able to tell us who he is or provide any details about where he lives or his family," he said.
"Despite officers having carried out a number of enquiries, including checking missing person reports with other police forces, we are not any closer to establishing this information.
"I am hoping that by releasing a photo of the man, somebody might recognise him and can help us establish who he might be."
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101 or visit its website.
