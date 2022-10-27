Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner.
Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset.
She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile phone in prison.
Martin further pleaded guilty to receiving payment from Abraham.
Bournemouth Crown Court heard that one offence involved her sending a message to another person that said: "Don't forget Ray's £30 top up."
She also sent Abraham a message advising him to flush a mobile phone down the toilet if his cell was searched.
'Significant custodial sentence'
Martin admitted misconduct offences relating to the illegal possession of mobile phones for Abraham, as well as two other prisoners, James Phillips and Hassan Sufi.
But she denied a tenth charge of supplying Abraham with a mobile phone, which the prosecution indicated would be allowed to lie on her file.
The court also heard that she gave him a parcel containing "high-value designer clothes and foot-wear" as well as female underwear.
Judge Jonathan Fuller adjourned the case for sentencing on 15 December and Martin has been released on unconditional bail.
He told Ms Martin that "a significant custodial sentence can be expected".
Claire Mawer, defending, said she would arrange a psychologist's report before the sentencing.
