Poole: Fire breaks out in derelict former care home
Fire crews have tackled a fire in a derelict former care home in Poole.
The fire broke out in the three-story building on Bournemouth Road shortly after 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
The road was closed and people were urged to avoid the area while crews from five fire stations fought the blaze on the first floor.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said it was unclear if the fire was started with "malicious intent or a fire lit for warmth".
The fire service said there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire.
