Christchurch: Lightning strike sets house roof on fire
A large fire at a home started after lightning struck the roof, a fire service has said.
Crews from five stations were sent after the fire broke out in the house on Merlin Way, Christchurch, Dorset shortly after 15:30 BST on Sunday.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters stripped tiles from the roof to fight the fire.
At the time of the fire a yellow warning for thunderstorms had been issued by the Met Office.
The fire service said those living in the home escaped unhurt.
