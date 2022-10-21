Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier.
It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday.
Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for investigations into Friday afternoon.
Any witnesses or people with dashcam or CCTV footage are urged to contact the force.
Police said the victim was being supported by specially-trained officers.
