Bournemouth Air Festival: Biplane crash caused by failed oil pipe
- Published
A wing-walking display plane crashed into the sea at an air show after an oil pipe failure caused a complete loss of power, investigators have found.
The Boeing A75N1 (PT17) Stearman biplane came down and flipped in Poole Harbour during the Bournemouth Air Festival in September 2021.
Pilot David Barrell and wing-walker Kirsten Pobjoy escaped with minor injuries.
The Cirencester-based duo returned to the event this year.
The pair had been taking part in a display during the third day of the show off Bournemouth Beach last year when the AeroSuperBatics biplane developed engine trouble.
Noticing a loss of power, the pair aborted their performance and flew westwards before ditching into the sea near Sandbanks.
Eyewitnesses praised Mr Barrell for an "incredible feat of flying" in bringing the plane down.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found a metal strap supporting the oil pipe failed, preventing oil reaching the engine.
"The fatigue failure was initiated at an area of mechanical damage on the surface of the support strap, which had been caused by over-tightening of the retaining nut," it added.
As a result of the crash, the AAIB said the operator had initiated new hand signals between pilot and wing-walker to warn of oil or fuel leaks, or an impending ditching.
Mr Barrell and Ms Pobjoy returned to make a successful appearance at the 2022 Bournemouth Air Festival.
Speaking ahead of their performance, Ms Pobjoy told the BBC that quitting the profession following the incident was not an option.
"I was never going to let that stop me. You fall in love with something and you have to accept it for what it is. You take every show as it comes.
"I always have my trust in Dave, he's been my pilot for years and we do have a very special relationship... he is my hero."
