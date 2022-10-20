Lulworth coastal heathland fire breaks out

Fire at Povington HeathDWFRS
The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon

Five acres (two hectares) of heathland has been damaged in a fire near the Dorset coast.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to Povington Heath, near Lulworth, shortly after 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

Crews from Poole, Wareham and Swanage extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets and left the scene by 19:00, with a further inspection carried out on Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

DWFRS
Five acres of heath was affected by the fire

