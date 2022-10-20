Bournemouth abortion clinic with newly-granted buffer zone now up for sale
An abortion clinic given a buffer zone a week ago to deter protesters is up for sale.
Dean Park Clinic in Ophir Road was granted the measure by BCP Council for three years on 13 October.
Anyone breaching the zone by harassing, obstructing or interfering with those attending the clinic faces a fine or prosecution.
The British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), which run the clinic, said it was looking for a new site in Dorset.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said: "Services will continue to be provided from the current clinic until a new site is established.
"Any woman considering abortion care in Dorset should continue to contact BPAS."
The decision to bring in the buffer zone measures was taken by BCP Council following a public consultation.
The council said it received 2,241 responses to the consultation, with 75% being supportive of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).
On Tuesday, plans to enforce buffer zones around abortion clinics in England and Wales were backed by MPs.
Sister Supporter Bournemouth launched a petition to bring in the zone after it claimed protesters handed out leaflets, offered prayers and hung baby clothes in bushes leading up to the clinic.
Jess Bone, from the campaign group, said: "If the national legislation is not in place in time for when the clinic closes, and then moves, we will be looking to campaign the council to move the existing PSPO that's just been put in place to protect the clinic staff and patients."
The anti-abortion campaigners said their gatherings aimed to offer help.
