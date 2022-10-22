Film shot in Dorset goes on nationwide release
- Published
A feature-length film shot in towns on the Dorset coast and starring comedian Griff Rhys Jones has been released in cinemas nationwide.
Future TX is about two children who get their first mobile phones but receive a call from someone who claims to be from the future.
Filmed in Bournemouth and Poole it also stars local actors Arran Kemp and Adele Congreve.
It was made by Bournemouth-based team Tim Clague and Danny Stack.
Produced by Nelson Nutmeg Pictures it features scenes at Upton House in Poole and Bournemouth University.
Mr Clague said the family-based sci-fi adventure movie had been filmed a "few years ago but the pandemic got a little bit in the way."
"If you're a local person you're going to recognise a lot of the places we're filming in," Mr Clague said.
"We always try to keep it local and promote local actors."
Co-writer and co-director Danny Stack said: "We're a low-budget independent film so it took us a long time, but we're speaking to people right now in terms of a wider release, possibly about streaming."
The film has just gone on general release at Odeon cinemas nationwide.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk