Dorset: Housing approved in designated beauty spot
A new housing estate has been approved in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty after two years of legal wrangling with developers.
The 100 homes in Beaminster, Dorset, were granted permission by Dorset Council following negotiations with Cavanna Homes.
Most will have electric vehicle charge points and solar panels with 35% being "affordable" homes.
Another similar sized scheme in the town is still in the hands of planners.
The site's status means "great weight" is given to its natural beauty during planning applications.
Cavanna Homes said the western extension off Broadwindsor Road, which was given "in principal" agreement in 2019, will be a "characterful, interesting scheme which creates a sense of place".
The development will have a mix of styles and layouts, ranging from one-bed apartments to four-bed homes, for both open market sales and affordable properties.
A village green, ponds, play areas and informal green space will also be built, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The Beaminster Society had called for a higher proportion of affordable homes as well as some properties where people can work from home.
