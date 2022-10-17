Plaque commemorates site of Bournemouth's first BBC’s radio station
A blue plaque is set to be unveiled to commemorate Bournemouth's first BBC radio station.
6BM started broadcasting 99 years ago above a pram and cycle shop at 72 Holdenhurst Road on 17 October 1923.
The station, which could be heard up to about 25 miles (40km) away, stopped transmitting in June 1939.
BBC Radio Solent is broadcasting its breakfast show from the site of the former station - the town's mayor will unveil the plaque at about 09:00 BST.
The station featured a children's hour and broadcast a wide range of live music including the Bournemouth Municipal Orchestra - which later became the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.
It was the eighth wireless relay station set up by the BBC to enable it to cover the whole of the country.
The plaque has been paid for by the Bournemouth Civic Society.
