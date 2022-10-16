Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off
A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off.
A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour.
Mr Kokumo also failed to call 999 or carry out observations after the incident, the hearing was told.
He was also found to have changed care records to suggest he had acted in ways he had not.
A Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel heard how Mr Kokumo left the resident unattended for a "20 to 35-minute period" on the night shift of 17-18 February 2021.
'Dishonest'
The woman suffered serious injuries in a fall, the misconduct panel heard.
It also found he amended records to suggest he helped the injured woman to the toilet earlier than he had, and had failed to carry out four-hourly observations.
He also told colleagues that he had found her, when she had, in fact, been discovered by another nurse.
The panel also found he had "deliberately submitted a reference he knew to be false" to an employment agency.
It said that was "clearly dishonest by the standards of ordinary people".
The panel concluded that Mr Kokumo's "dishonesty and misconduct was not merely a serious departure from the standards expected of a registered nurse and a serious breach of the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession, it was fundamentally incompatible with him remaining on the NMC register."
