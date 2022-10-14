Corfe Mullen tailbacks: Frustration over A31 temporary traffic lights
- Published
Frustration is growing over temporary traffic lights that are causing long tailbacks on a main route through Dorset.
National Highways coned off part of the A31 near Corfe Mullen after a telecoms manhole cover was reported to be in need of repair.
But a business owner says, after a week of traffic delays, trade is suffering and work on the cover is yet to begin.
Openreach, which maintains the phone network, apologised to drivers.
Paul Clark, who owns the Caravan Company next to the roadworks, said it was "causing complete chaos".
He said: "The most frustrating thing is that the bollards have been here for over a week and there have been no workman whatsoever, even looking at it or doing anything with it."
"There's going to be an accident sooner or later because people are getting frustrated.
"Customers are calling and saying, 'we're not going to bother coming in because we've got to queue for half an hour'.
"October is a little bit quieter than September anyway but for the last eight days it has just been dead - we've hardly seen anybody at all."
National Highways said it had made the area safe by installing temporary lights but the repair of the manhole cover was a specialist job, controlled by Openreach.
Openreach was not able to give an update about when the cover would be repaired but said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and advise drivers to plan ahead and leave some extra time for their journey - and thank them for their understanding."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.