Weymouth new homes at Littlemoor approved
- Published
Hundreds of new homes are set to be built on farmland on the edge of Weymouth.
Developers have been given the go ahead to build 500 new homes at Littlemoor, on the north side of Littlemoor Road.
The plans include 175 affordable homes for rent and mixed ownership under the management of housing association Abri.
The one to four-bedroom homes, which include houses and several bungalows, are set to be built in four phases over eight years.
Dorset Council agreed the final details for the development to go ahead on Thursday.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), most of the farmland is owned by Cambridge University Colleges.
The land also has outline planning for a further development which could include shops, a hotel and a school.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.