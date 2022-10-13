Corfe Mullen campaigners lose six-year battle over woodland
A group of villagers has lost a six-year battle with a landowner over public access to a woodland.
The campaign to register the Corfe Mullen land as a town or village green ended after Dorset Council said not enough people had claimed unfettered access to the site.
Dozens of residents said they had roamed freely over Stony Down Plantation for more than 20 years.
But owner Paradise Farms opposed the move.
It bought the plantation in 2015 and erected fencing shortly after, according to the Love Dorset Woodland website.
Currently, the only access through the 131-acre (53-hectare) woodland is via bridleways.
But villagers stated previous owners had "allowed the public to wander anywhere within the plantation over many years".
They said the woodland had been in regular use "for over 50 years by the local riding stables… local scouts, cubs and badger groups", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Fifty-three letters were recognised as valid for the application under the 2006 Commons Act, but councillors said that did not amount to a "substantial" use.
The council said it would need "more than 200 verified submissions" to qualify, although it acknowledged public use of the land dating back over a "period of at least 20 years".
The landowner's spokeswoman Carol Evans said while there may have been a few who felt "very passionately" it was their right to roam there was not "a significant number".
Councillor Belinda Rideout also noted there would be a "clear conflict" between unlimited public access and the use of the site as a working plantation, potentially putting people at risk.
The committee agreed unanimously to reject the application. A separate application is currently under consideration for 16 bridleways across the land.
