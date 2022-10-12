Weymouth: Wayne Hemingway set to draw up plans to spruce up resort
Proposals to spruce up a seaside resort to make it "a year-round destination" are set to be drawn up.
The scheme to revamp Weymouth has been masterminded by designer Wayne Hemingway.
It covers a 1.9 mile (3km) stretch along the beach and promenade from the Pavilion Theatre, to Overcombe Beach.
Improvements suggested following a survey include more green spaces along the promenade and improving walking and cycling between the town and seafront.
Other ideas include more street food outlets and making changes to the north of the seafront to draw people to the area.
Weymouth Town Council said the survey in May saw more than 2,200 responses from residents and others connected to the town.
A full proposal on the plans will go out for public consultation "in the coming months" the authority said.
