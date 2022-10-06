Dorset vineyard expects bumper harvest after hot summer
A vineyard is expecting this year's harvest to be one of its best on record, thanks to the long and hot, dry summer.
Langham's Wine Estate near Dorchester, in Dorset, begins harvesting 30 acres of crops on Thursday and is predicting a "bumper" season.
Owner Justin Langham expected a yield of about 90 tonnes, almost double the volume of 2021.
Mr Langham said it would be similar to the "legendary" harvest of 2018.
"The long, hot and dry summer has been good for the English wine industry as a whole, the summer we have had here in Dorset appears to have been particularly fortuitous," he added.
While other winemaking areas in the UK had problems with the extreme heat, the Langham Estate did not suffer with the drought because of the benefits of the vineyard's soil structure.
A longer growing season in the south west also benefitted the estate, Mr Langham said.
Hand-picked
The vines are picked by 30-40 local people, who join the nine full-time staff at the estate for the two-to-three weeks during the October harvest.
The teams work their way along the vines, row-by-row, snipping nine tonnes of grapes a day by hand before they are sorted back at the winery.
Head Winemaker Tommy Grimshaw said: "A longer growing season means our grapes have had longer 'hang time' to build up the all-important phenolic ripeness, which leads to wonderful fruit character.
"This year we have reached amazing levels of ripeness on our large yield."
The estate has recently expanded by planting 45 acres of new vines which will take three years to establish.
