Dorset miniature railway fears as engine company folds
- Published
A miniature railway could be derailed after the company due to supply a new engine folded.
Poole Park railway is due to be officially reopened on 15 October after a £480,000 revamp.
But the council-owned and operated service may have to look elsewhere for a new engine after Track Systems UK closed.
BCP Council said it was made aware the firm "may cease trading". The railway opened to the public last month.
The authority signed a contract with Somerset-based Track Systems earlier in the year for the supply of the track and an engine shed.
A separate order was raised for the design, and supply of carriages and electric engine.
The design and carriages were supplied and paid for, and are already in use, but no payment was made towards the engine, the council said.
The railway is currently using a hired engine.
BCP Council said it had been contacted by several miniature railway organisations which had offered technical support while it looked at its options.
"We will take up those offers if we are advised that Track Systems UK is no longer able to supply an electric engine," BCP Council added.
Track Systems UK has been approached for comment but its website indicates it has closed and its phone lines are disconnected.
