Dorset coroner demands proof military jet is safe to fly
A coroner has called for urgent reassurance that a military jet is safe to fly after the death of a former RAF pilot.
David Ashley, from Poole, Dorset, died during a test flight of an M-346 when it crashed in the Italian Alps in Lombardy on 16 March.
The father-of-two was employed as an instructor and on his first flight in the Leonardo-manufactured jet.
Mr Ashley's widow is suing the company for compensation of more than £1m.
A pre-inquest review at Bournemouth Coroner's Court heard the 49-year-old, who was flying with flight commander Giampaolo Goattin, lost control as the jet made a second loop.
According to lawyers representing Mr Ashley's family, Mr Goattin, 53, who survived the crash, gave the order to eject.
The court heard the crashed aircraft had been sold to the Turkmenistan air force and returned to Italy for modifications, but it was unclear whether they had been made.
Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin said Mr Ashley received a voicemail from Mr Goattin on 8 March saying the flight had been postponed because the "jet is broken".
Ms Griffin ordered Leonardo to provide confirmation it had carried out investigations to ensure the jet was safe.
Miranda Hill KC, representing Leonardo, said an investigation had commenced but it was unable to provide full details because of confidentiality requirements of the Italian public investigation.
Ms Griffin said reassurance was needed: "I do not know if this is a pilot error or plane malfunction or both."
She called on Leonardo to provide a response within seven days, and added: "It's a matter of public safety."
James Healy-Pratt told the hearing a similar model of the jet, the M-346AJT, had been flown in the UK since the accident, notably at the Farnborough Air Show.
Black box recorder
The coroner told Mrs Ashley there would be a "full investigation" into her husband's death, but regretted it would take "some time".
The results of a post-mortem examination carried out in Italy were set to be revealed later this month, she added.
The court heard an expert was being sought to decode data from the aircraft's black box recorder to get a fuller understanding of the accident.
Outside court Mrs Ashley said she was concerned the jets were still flying and the main purpose of the hearing was to "get an answer and get some truth".
"We need to know what happened to the jet as I don't want anyone to go through what my sons have gone through," she said.
A further hearing will be held on 10 February.
