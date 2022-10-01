Cost of living: Community kitchen opens for Bournemouth students
A university has opened a community kitchen on campus to help its students cope with soaring food costs.
The kitchen has been set up by the students' union (SUBU) at Bournemouth University.
The SUBU said: "As the cost of living soars unfortunately some of our students are unable to afford food."
Students can collect items donated by local businesses and residents along with free toiletries and sanitary products.
Gillian Lewis, community projects lead at SUBU, said: "University students may not be able to afford essential items as the cost of living soars.
"The kitchen will provide those students who are facing financial difficulties with easy access to food whilst on campus."
Set up at Talbot Campus, the kitchen also offers hot drinks and snacks alongside food in a pantry and fridge.
