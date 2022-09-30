Bridport affordable housing scheme welcomes first residents
People have started moving into what is claimed to be the largest affordable housing project of its kind in the UK.
Bridport Cohousing consists of 26 flats and houses for social rent and a further 27 shared ownership properties built as part of a Community Land Trust (CLT).
It has been funded by a grant from Homes England and the Bournemouth Churches Housing Association (BCHA).
It has taken 12 years for the Dorset project to come to fruition.
Cohousing originated in Denmark in the 1960s and are "intentional communities" run by their residents.
Each household has a self-contained home as well as shared community space and facilities.
The 53 new affordable eco-homes at Hazelmead are highly insulated and have solar panels which will be linked into an on-site microgrid with batteries, providing low-priced energy to all residents.
BCHA will own and co-manage 39 of them, the remaining 14 will be sold by Bridport Cohousing at 80% of market value.
The £10m project is due for completion by the end of 2023 and includes a "Common House" which will provide a dining and socialising space with kitchen, children's playroom, office space and laundry.
Residents also have access to a two-acre green space to grow food and for leisure activities and can benefit from a car ownership scheme.
Parking will be kept to the perimeter, keeping most of the site a safe space for children.
The CLT's Lin Scrannage previously said: "It is absolutely wonderful to think after we first had the idea of building a cohousing scheme back in 2008 that we are at last now seeing that dream come true.
"This scheme will ensure there are affordable homes for local people now and in the future."