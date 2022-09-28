Poole's crematorium could reopen in 18 months
A mothballed crematorium that has been closed for two-and-a-half years could be back up and running within 18 months.
Politicians in Poole met on Wednesday and called for a new report on the costs and viability of installing the new cremators by next spring.
Poole's cremators have not worked since April 2020.
Instead cremations are administered at the nearby Bournemouth crematorium.
Last year is carried out 4,446 cremations, and is reportedly the second-busiest crematorium in the country.
Poole's crematorium was opened in 1985 and in 2010 it was fitted with anti-polluting technology to stop harmful gases from being released.
But the cremators reached the end of their life-span in 2020, and while the building has undergone a refurbishment so services can still be carried out, bodies are cremated elsewhere.
Harbour View is a privately-owned crematorium in Lytchett Minster.
Steve Tapper, owner of Harbour View, said: "From a capacity perspective there is no need, but I think that avoids the point, the competition and public choice are extremely important."
New technologies
Most cremators are gas-fired but Bournemouth Christchurch Poole (BCP) councillor Mark Anderson said with the climate emergency there was a "surge in new technology" which the council had to consider.
But the BCP council said it needed to be "assured these new technologies are viable, lasting and effective and not quickly superseded by better technologies".
However, Mr Anderson said it was the council's "ambition" to reinstate the Poole cremators "as quick as possible".
A spokesperson for the council said the cabinet requested "a report detailing options for the replacement of cremator(s) be brought to cabinet in the next six months, with the aim of working towards new cremator(s) being installed in the next 18 months".
