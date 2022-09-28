Edward Reeve: Two teens jailed for stabbing vulnerable man to death
- Published
Two teenagers who befriended a vulnerable man before stabbing him to death in his own home have been jailed.
Jack Hindley and Samuel Jones, both 17, killed 35-year-old Edward Reeve in Christchurch, Dorset, on 31 December.
Winchester Crown Court heard the pair "berated" Mr Reeve in front of their friends before stabbing him eight times and fist-bumping in celebration.
Hindley and Jones were both found guilty of murder following a trial and each jailed for a minimum of 18 years.
The boys' identities had previously been protected but judge Mr Justice Sweeney ruled naming them was "very strongly in the public interest".
The court heard Mr Reeve, who lived in Heath Road, had schizophrenia, struggled to look after himself and sometimes took recreational drugs.
Mr Justice Sweeney said the "vulnerable" victim had invited Hindley and Jones to his house to drink and smoke cannabis together two days after first meeting them.
But Mr Reeve had not realised the pair had intended to "bully" him in front of three teenage girls they had brought with them, the judge said.
He said Hindley and Jones had called their victim a "weirdo", berated him for having holes in his socks and punched holes in the walls of his music room, while Mr Reeve "remained passive throughout".
The pair then launched a "brutal" knife attack after the girls had left, the court heard.
"Edward Reeve did nothing to justify what happened to him in the following eight or so minutes when Jack and Sam were alone with him in the house," the judge said.
"They jointly and brutally attacked him in the living room with their respective knives, with Jack, as he admits, striking the first blow."
The judge said the killers were seen "fist-bumping, laughing and hugging" before they "excitedly bragged" about the attack to their friends.
Mr Reeve's body was found on 4 January, and a combination of CCTV and blood found in the killers' homes provided "overwhelming evidence" of their guilt, the judge said.
"Edward Reeve was, it is clear, much loved with much to live for despite his problems," Mr Justice Sweeney said.
"The impact of his murder on his mother, father, aunt and friends has inevitably been immense and will be long lasting."
