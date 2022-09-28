Dorchester memorial extended to include Covid workers
- Published
A civic memorial has been renovated and extended to include tributes to front-line workers who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Memorial Corner, incorporating the existing war memorial at County Hall in Dorchester, has been ungraded with new paved seating areas and planters.
Covid-19 memorial panels were designed by Portland artist, Ellie Newbury.
Dorset Council chairperson Val Pothecary said it was a "place to reflect and remember".
The main construction work - including refurbished walls and new steps - started earlier this summer and has now been completed.
The majority of the works were carried out by the council's highways team.
Ms Pothecary said: "The recent COVID pandemic affected all of us in one way or another and it's important to show our respect and give thanks to those who selflessly gave everything in the care of others.
"Memorial Corner will be a place where we can reflect and remember those that we tragically lost during that difficult time, as well as a place to remember those who bravely fought during wars and conflicts."
The new memorial area is due to be officially dedicated later.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.