Arrest after illegal Wimborne waste site found
A man has been arrested after the discovery of an illegal waste disposal site.
The site, near Wimborne, contained hazardous and polluting materials and was located by the Environment Agency.
Following inquiries by the agency in partnership with Dorset Police, an estimated £50,000 of suspected stolen machinery was recovered.
A 51-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
A spokesperson for the police force's rural crime team described the site as "significant" in size.
The force worked with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as well as the Environment Agency and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service to investigate the waste site.
The plant machinery found is believed to have been stolen from the Bedfordshire area.
Dorset Police also searched another nearby address and found machinery worth about £15,000, which is believed to have been stolen from the Bristol area.
A force spokesperson said an investigation by Dorset Police and the Environment Agency into the site and stolen goods was ongoing.
HMRC is also investigating offences under the Customs and Excise Management Act relating to fraudulent evasion of excise duty.
PC Kate Schofield, of Dorset Police's Rural Crime Team, said: "We recognise the impact this kind of activity has on our rural communities and by sharing intelligence and working with other agencies we are better equipped to take a robust response.
"We are continuing our enquiries into this matter and will be working to ensure that the suspected stolen machinery is returned to the rightful owners."
