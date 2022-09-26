Weymouth's Goldcrest care home rated inadequate amid 'serious concerns'
- Published
A care home that incorrectly kept residents and visitors locked in rooms without appropriate authority has been graded inadequate.
Goldcrest in Weymouth, which cares for people with dementia, had too few trained staff and did not always treat residents with dignity and respect, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
Its rating fell from good to the lowest grade after a visit in July.
The care home has been approached for comment on the report.
The CQC said it found "serious concerns" about people's safety on the first day of its three-day visit.
The regulator ensured "immediate actions" were taken to address the shortcomings, it said.
It found medicines were not safely managed, people were not helped to move when they needed it, the home was not clean and staff did not wear PPE appropriately.
An independent care consultant was appointed to address immediate concerns and support the newly appointed manager at the time.
People were put at risk of harm after allegations of abuse raised by a member of staff were not investigated sufficiently. They were also not reported to appropriate authorities, including the CQC.
Inspectors said internal doors were used to restrict people's movement without appropriate authority.
A resident's relative said they had been locked in a room with their relative and two other people during one visit.
Measures were put in place to remove the use of locks where they were not necessary for people's safety following the inspection.
Inspectors said staff talked in communal areas to other colleagues without discretion about support people needed with their continence.
One member of staff referred to a person who needed "draining off" and another spoke loudly about "toileting" the person they were walking through the home's lounge.
The care home has been placed into special measures and will be inspected again within six months.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.