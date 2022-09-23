Dorset's new EV charge point network installation begins
A new network of electric vehicle (EV) charging points is starting to take shape following the launch of a government scheme to improve connectivity around the country.
Dorset was chosen to take part in the pilot project along with nine other local authorities to encourage more motorists to go electric.
The first of the new charge points is being installed in Sherborne next week.
Dorset Council will have about 80 points once phase one is complete.
It said it would mean a combination of fast (22kW), rapid (50kW) and ultra-fast (150kW) charging units, with the latter allowing users to charge 100 miles in 10 minutes.
Councillor Ray Bryan, member for highways, travel and environment, said: "In rural counties like Dorset, car ownership is amongst the highest in the country.
"By increasing the provision of electric vehicle charging points, we hope to provide the essential infrastructure needed to encourage more car owners in Dorset to choose electric vehicles over petrol and diesel equivalents."
Locations for the new charge points include Wareham, Corfe Castle, Wimborne Minister, Dorchester, Weymouth, Charmouth, Beaminster, Bridport, Sturminster Newton, Swanage, Cranborne, Ferndown and Lyme Regis.
Dorset Council has been working with Joju Charging and its funding partners Mer to install and manage the network.
Funding to install and manage the new charge points is coming from a mixture of sources, with 77% of the cost being met by Joju and its funding partners Mer, the council said.
The remaining costs are being covered by the council through a combination of developer funding and the Department for Transport's On-Street Residential Charging Scheme (ORCS).
