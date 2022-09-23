Dorset farmer hopes field pumpkin breaks world record
- Published
A dairy farmer has taken first prize for growing what is believed to be the world's largest field pumpkin.
Dorset farmer Mark Baggs grew the giant squash in his Wareham garden and entered it for judging at the Malvern Autumn Show, which attracts extreme growers from across the UK.
Weighing in at 121.6kg (268.08lb) the pumpkin took top honours on Thursday.
Mr Baggs said he knew it was a "contender" and it took "a lot of time and work" .
If confirmed by Guinness World Records it will beat the previous record by 25.8kg (57lbs).
"There's the plant management, burying the vines, the root development, there's a lot to it, otherwise it just becomes a general mess," Mr Baggs said.
The pumpkin, which was pollinated on 9 August, was grown from a seed planted on 1 June.
"You don't know until you harvest them, they can grow so fast they split or burst. You're pushing nature to its limits," the 39-year-old said.
The Connecticut field pumpkin differs from the Atlantic species, which are often grown for size.
The current world record for the heaviest pumpkin is held by Italian Stefano Cutrupi who grew one weighing in at 1,226kg (2,702lb) in 2021.
Mr Baggs said: "I grew a world record marrow in 2005, that was at the Shepton Mallet Show, but that's been beaten several times since.
"I want to get that world record back. With pumpkins, it's game over, mission complete so there's no incentive to do a pumpkin again."
Martyn Davis, a qualified National Vegetable Society judge, weighed the vast vegetable and confirmed he was waiting for Guinness to verify its status.
"It's not everybody's cup of tea but it's my thing. You grow something and you always want to grow something bigger," Mr Baggs added.
