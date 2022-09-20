Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted.
An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September.
The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said.
Three boys from Poole, aged 12, 14 and 16, and a boy, 16, from Bournemouth, were later arrested on suspicion of assault and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The three from Poole were also detained on suspicion of violent disorder.
The four boys have since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, Dorset Police said.
