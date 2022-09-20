Climber dies in fall from cliffs at Guillemot Ledge
A climber died when he fell from cliffs on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
The man, aged 69, from Milton Keynes, was climbing at Guillemot Ledge near Langton Matravers when he fell shortly after 16:45 BST on Saturday.
A rescue team, which included coastguards, police and RNLI crews were sent to the cliffs, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorset Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin had been informed.
The force said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones at this difficult time".
