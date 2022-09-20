Bere Regis crash: Woman dies and two injured in four-car collision
- Published
A woman has died and two people have been injured in a four-car crash.
The crash happened at Rye Hill in Bere Regis, Dorset, on Sunday at 17:00 BST.
A 62-year-old woman, from Weymouth, who was a passenger in a white Suzuki Ignis, died at the scene. The other vehicles involved were a blue Mazda MX5, a silver Ford C Max and a blue Honda Civic.
A 49-year-old man, from Poole, and a 37-year-old woman, from Yeovil, were seriously injured.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
