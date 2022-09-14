Dorset Police on standby to support Met with Queen's funeral
- Published
Dorset Police has been put on standby to assist London's Met force as it mounts a huge operation for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The force would not be drawn on specifics but said it could be required to help during the coming days.
It has provided support during previous events in the capital, the force said.
Specialist officers, including dog units and firearms officers, can often be in high demand, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Dorset Police said they were part of the national Mutual Aid programme, which is used to share officers and to ensure policing can meet increased demand.
In a statement, it said: "During Operation London Bridge (the code name given to the passing of Her Majesty), it is expected that the overall policing operation will last for between 10-14 days, involving support from forces across the UK and utilising multiple policing capabilities."
The Met Police said it had been joined by hundreds of police officers from other forces during the continuing police operation.