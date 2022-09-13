Dorset: Ironman 70.3 Weymouth will go ahead
- Published
A major triathlon event will go ahead, organisers have confirmed.
Ironman 70.3 Weymouth will continue as scheduled on Sunday.
Several events across the country have been cancelled in recent days as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday.
Her state funeral will be held on Monday. Organisers of the triathlon event in Dorset said they shared their "deepest condolences with the Royal Family".
But they confirmed that following consultations with local stakeholders and authorities it was decided to go ahead with the event.
A moment of silence will be observed at the swim start on Sunday, organisers said.
"We further encourage athletes to pay their respects on race day, however they feel comfortable doing," they added in a statement.
The competition - which includes 70.3-mile (113.2km) and 140.6-mile (226.3km) routes - involves a swim in Weymouth bay, a run through the town and a cycle race through rural west Dorset.
Earlier this week organisers of Southampton International Boat Show said the event would be held from 16-25 September but would close on Monday as a mark of respect to the Queen.