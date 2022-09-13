Coombe House: Dorset SEND school reopens after 'bumpy start'
A new special educational needs school that was forced to close a week after its launch is to reopen.
Coombe House School near Shaftesbury opened in May but suffered a "bumpy start", forcing it to shut again, according to Dorset Council.
A head teacher from another school was brought in to help staff prepare for the new academic year.
The facility reopens on Tuesday with 36 pupils - well below the 100 children it had been intended to accommodate.
Formerly St Mary's School, the site was bought by the council for £10m last year to be the authority's flagship special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school for children from across the county.
Sean Kretz, head teacher of Westfield Arts College - a SEND school in Weymouth - was brought in to support its reopening.
The school, which suffered a disruptive start earlier in the year, resulting in 16 pupils being told they were being transferred elsewhere, also saw the loss of some senior staff including the head, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
At the time, Dorset Council said: "The school closed for a period of one week after a bumpy start. Since that time, most children have been in school for some set days each week.
"Some parents have already been told their children will be found education elsewhere."
A council meeting about the school due to take place on Monday has been postponed for the Queen's funeral.
In a report prepared for the meeting, it said: "The initial opening period for the school has been challenging and significant effort is under way to ensure recovery is swift and sustainable to avoid any further disruption to children and their education and mitigate any reputational damage to Dorset Council."
It said delayed building works were due to be finished by 23 September.
