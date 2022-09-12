Queen Elizabeth II's history with Dorset
People from across Dorset have paid their respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.
The Queen visited Dorset on several occasions during her reign.
Her last visit was on 27 October 2016 for the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother in Poundbury.
She visited the county many other times, including in 1991, when she visited Port Regis School in Shaftesbury with grandson Peter Phillips.
At the time he was a pupil at the school.
Here we take a look back at Her Majesty's time in the county.
