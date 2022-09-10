Queen Elizabeth II: Macmillan cancer charity walks cancelled
- Published
A leading cancer charity has cancelled four of its £1m fundraising walks out of respect to Queen Elizabeth II and its patron, King Charles III.
Macmillan Cancer Support holds the "Mighty Hikes" annually and its walks on Dorset's Jurassic coast and the Wye Valley were due to be held this weekend.
Almost four thousand people were registered to take part.
Macmillan said it was a "choice we did not take lightly".
Over the next two days 2,143 people were due to walk either 26 or 13 miles along the Dorset coastline, another 1,782 were expecting to hike through the Wye Valley.
Macmillan said it understood the "disappointment and upset" many of its participants would feel.
Executive Director of Fundraising Claire Rowney said: "It is a choice we did not take lightly and we share in their sadness at having to do so.
"We made this unprecedented decision as a mark of respect for Her Late Majesty The Queen and Macmillan's Patron, His Majesty King Charles, and to eliminate uncertainly for participants as quickly as possible, including ensuring they could avoid any unnecessary travel and additional costs."
Bridport-based Emma Conway-Hyde, who has just recovered from ovarian cancer, told the BBC she was "very upset" at the decision.
"For a lot of people it's a really important event, whether you're a cancer sufferer, a survivor or doing it for someone else. The way Macmillan have done this is really disrespectful.
"I was sad when I heard about the Queen, I feel sorry for the family but if I know anything she wouldn't have wanted it to have been cancelled and neither would Charles", the 47-year-old said.
The charity has asked participants not attempt the walks this weekend "for their own safety and because part of the routes extend across private property".
But Mrs Conway-Hyde said she and her group of friends would still be hiking: "We're not doing the Macmillan route because the second half of that goes across private land and I don't condone that.
"I still want them to have the money, I think Macmillan is an amazing charity, I just don't understand the reasoning behind this decision", she added.
The charity raises approximately a million pounds from each walk.