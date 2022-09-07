Dorset cow hoisted to safety after getting stuck in mud
A cow which got stuck in thick mud has been hoisted to safety by firefighters.
Crews spent almost three hours helping the animal after being called to Glanvilles Wootton, near Sherborne in Dorset, at 17:40 BST on Monday.
The fire service said the cow was "very struck and at risk of submerging itself" when it arrived at the scene.
It said firefighters worked through a thunderstorm, using a farmer's large forklift to return the cow to the safety of a nearby field.
The rescue came less than a week after a cow in Chilbolton, near Stockbridge in Hampshire, was freed after getting its head stuck in a tree.
