In pictures: Bournemouth Air Festival 2022
Bournemouth Air Festival has drawn to a close having chalked up a series of firsts for 2022.
During the four-day air show, spectators were treated to a flypast of a US Air Force B52 bomber and a formation flight involving a Spitfire and a Typhoon.
Sea-air races were also staged, with a Sunseeker speed boat competing against the modified Pitts biplane of stunt pilot Rich Goodwin.
Some of the displays on the final day were cancelled due to high winds.
The Red Arrows were also reduced to six aircraft on their fourth and final display of the festival due to technical problems with one of the aircraft.
On Friday, in a separate incident, the Reds' display was cut short after Red 6 gave "irregular engine indications".
After an otherwise successful weekend, World War Two Lancaster bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was unable to fly on Sunday and the Tigers Army parachute team was also unable to make its final jump of the weekend, both due to the high winds.
Throughout the weekend, crowds were also treated to air displays by The Blades aerobatic team, the RAF Chinook helicopter display team, the P-47 Thunderbolt and Hawker Fury and the AeroSuperBatics wingwalkers.
Choppy seas on Saturday meant Sunseeker's Hawk 38 speedboat was no match for Rich Goodwin's Pitts biplane G-JPIT as they raced in figures of eight along the shoreline.
The race was followed by a display by Goodwin, who is known for pushing the boundaries of aerobatic flight in his highly-modified aircraft.
The air show continued each evening with night air flights involving pyrotechnics and fireworks.
Organisers have announced provisional dates for next year's festival
