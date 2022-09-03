Bournemouth plant swap aims to beat cost-of-living crisis
A woman who started collecting rare plants during the pandemic is aiming to allow people to keep up what can be an expensive hobby during the cost-of-living crisis.
Faith Marie has organised a plant swap in Bournemouth, Dorset, for collectors of rare greenery to exchange cuttings with others.
The nurse said she wanted to "grow a local house plant community".
The swap is at the Joy cafe in Boscombe.
The 36-year-old admitted she "despised" plants as a child when she was forced to water her mother's plants in the Philippines, but that changed during lockdown "when I got into indoor gardening", she said.
Her collection includes an Albo Monstera, which during the pandemic "was selling for around £270, and each stem would cost you around £100." Ms Marie said.
With workers returning to offices, she said many are selling plants which they had nurtured at home during lockdown, bringing prices down.
Nevertheless, she said it remained an expensive hobby, but not one she was prepared to give up.
"The idea for the plant swap was to stop buying plants because of the cost-of-living crisis, but to keep getting plants", she said.
"So you're not spending anything but you're getting something new, and it gets the community back into meeting people again", she added.
"There was a lot of loneliness in the pandemic. The happiness you get is when you grow a plant from nothing.
"I'm on a mission to grow our local house plant community and I'm in search of like minded people to share this passion with", she said.
