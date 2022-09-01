Red Arrows jet unable to perform at Bournemouth Air Festival
- Published
A Red Arrows aircraft was unable to perform at an air festival due to an engine issue.
The jet team was scheduled to fly on the first day of the Bournemouth Air Festival but the display was cut short after Red 6 gave "irregular engine indications".
A Red Arrows spokesperson said: "Red 6 safely returned to the airport early and the team followed afterwards."
They said the team will fly for the three remaining days of the show.
Spectators on the beach could see the rest of the jets flying over Swanage when the display was interrupted to burn off fuel before returning to the airport.
An announcement over the loudspeakersaid: "Red 6 isn't having a good week."
The jet had previously experienced an issue during a display at Rhyl Airshow, in Denbighshire, on Sunday as the cockpit canopy was smashed when it was hit by a bird.
