Poole school for autistic students 'inadequate' in Ofsted inspection
A new school that teaches children with autism spectrum disorder has been rated inadequate at its first inspection.
Ofsted said The Lion Works School in Poole, Dorset, had a "very weak" safeguarding culture.
It also said its pupils did "not get the help they need from the right professionals at the right time".
The school said it had made "massive progress" since the inspection and was planning a judicial challenge regarding the report process.
The independent school opened in January 2021 at the site of an art deco office building.
It has 22 pupils aged 11 to 16 years old and its annual fees can reach £36,000.
'Not protected'
The school failed to meet independent school standards when it came to quality of education, welfare, health and safety, suitability of staff, and quality of leadership.
The report said the curriculum was not ambitious enough, staff were able to work with children without the required recruitment checks, and leaders were not consulting with appropriately qualified people.
Meanwhile not enough was being done to support children who were persistently absent and who ended up leaving.
The report reads: "Leaders underestimate the risks arising in pupils' lives.
"They fail to understand the potential significance of details in the safeguarding information they gather.
"Leaders do not share information proactively with safeguarding partners, such as the local authority.
"Consequently, pupils are not protected from developing risks."
'Challenging'
But the report did describe a "calm, industrious atmosphere", and described pupils as "community minded", with respectful interactions.
The inspection, which was carried out in the spring, said many pupils still had a "positive experience". It also said bullying was rare.
In a statement, the school said while it was disappointed with aspects of the report it was "delighted that the student progress and engagement" with the school was clear.
It added: "Working in close partnership with BCP Council and others, the school has made massive progress and BCP Safeguarding Team now rates its safeguarding as 'good'.
"Offering a unique and progressive form of specialist education can be challenging but we couldn't do it without the overwhelming support of the parent community."
