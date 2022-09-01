Consultation over Bournemouth abortion clinic buffer zone ends
- Published
A public consultation over plans for a buffer zone outside an abortion clinic has ended.
The measure could be implemented outside the BPAS clinic in Bournemouth "to protect the staff and visitors affected by the behaviour of those who congregate, hold vigils and protest outside".
This included anti-abortion and pro-choice supporters, BCP Council said.
The authority is expected to make a final decision in the autumn.
Anti-abortion campaigners previously said their gatherings near the clinic aimed to offer help.
But pro-choice group Sister Supporter Bournemouth - which has been campaigning for a buffer zone - claimed protesters hand out leaflets, offer prayers and hang baby clothes in bushes leading up to the clinic.
In July BCP Council launched a consultation, presenting residents with four options.
These included the introduction of a buffer zone with no designated area, meaning no campaigning would be allowed in the area around the clinic.
There were also options for a buffer zone with either one or two designated areas for campaigners to gather, but with limited activity allowed.
Residents were also given the opportunity to say if they did not agree with any of the proposed options.
BCP Council said no decision would be taken until after the end of the consultation, which closed on 31 August.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.