Cost of living: Dorset Michelin starred pub forced to close
- Published
A Michelin-starred pub said it has been forced to close because of the cost of living crisis.
The Fontmell in Fontmell Magna, Dorset, said it was closing with "immediate effect" blaming a £58,000 increase in utility costs and rise in supplier prices.
On the pub's website the owner said it was "not a decision which has been taken lightly".
The British Beer and Pub Association said businesses needed an energy cap.
While last week's new price cap announced by Ofgem is meant to afford some protection to individuals, families and pensioners, businesses are not covered.
Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: "This rise in energy costs will cause more damage to our industry than the pandemic did if nothing is done in the next few weeks.
"There are pubs that weathered the storm of the past two years that now face closure because of rocketing energy bills.
"If we lose them, we not only lose businesses and the jobs that go with them, but also the beating heart of communities where people gather in times of need. We need an energy cap for businesses before it's too late."
The Fontmell told the BBC it did not want to comment about the closure until "everything had settled down, maybe in a couple of weeks".
Regarding the closure, Maria Primmer commented on social media: "Sorry to hear this, but I feel we are going to see more of this before long."
Last month chef and restaurateur Mark Hix shut the doors of the The Fox pub at Corscombe, citing rising costs and staffing challenges.
